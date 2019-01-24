Chilika Development Authority chief executive Susanta Nanda honoured

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Birdlife on Wednesday honoured Chilika Development Authority (CDA) Chief Executive Susanta Nanda for his efforts in conservation of Chilika lake through eviction of prawn gherries and promotion of sustainable fishing among fishermen residing around the brackish water lagoon.

Nanda was honoured by BNHS and Birdlife at their annual South East Asian Partnership meeting for removing prawn gherries and encroachments on 160 square km area around the lake in last 18 months.