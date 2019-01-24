Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela

Connectivity of the two cities with the State Capital through Shatabdi will serve the transportation demand of the people of western part of Odisha.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Government on Wednesday requested the Centre for introduction of Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela via Jharsuguda.

In a letter to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Jharsuguda is a major industrial hub in western Odisha while Rourkela is the second Smart City in the State.

Connectivity of the two cities with the State Capital through Shatabdi will serve the transportation demand of the people of western part of Odisha.

“The demand of people of the two cities can be gauged from the fact that the only Inter-City Express is running at 120 per cent of its capacity,” the letter said.

Drawing the attention of Goyal to the increasing need of premium rail services like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Humsufar, Tejas and Uday Express, the CM said quality rail connectivity between important cities with the State Capital is an important requirement for further inclusive development and growth of Odisha.

Noting that Shatabdi Express between Howrah and Bhubaneswar was launched way back in 1988, Naveen said a similar service between the State Capital and the two western Odisha cities is the need of the hour.

“As there is no direct express trains to Rourkela-Jharsuguda in the morning hours from Bhubaneswar, the proposed Shatabdi Express will be well patronised, thereby making the service financially viable as well,” the letter said.

Justifying the need for introduction of premium rail services, the CM said despite being a major contributor to the Railways, the State still continues without commensurate railway infrastructure and services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik Shatabdi Express Bhubaneswar to Rourkela trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp