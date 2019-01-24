Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Government on Wednesday requested the Centre for introduction of Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela via Jharsuguda.

In a letter to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Jharsuguda is a major industrial hub in western Odisha while Rourkela is the second Smart City in the State.

Connectivity of the two cities with the State Capital through Shatabdi will serve the transportation demand of the people of western part of Odisha.

“The demand of people of the two cities can be gauged from the fact that the only Inter-City Express is running at 120 per cent of its capacity,” the letter said.

Drawing the attention of Goyal to the increasing need of premium rail services like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Humsufar, Tejas and Uday Express, the CM said quality rail connectivity between important cities with the State Capital is an important requirement for further inclusive development and growth of Odisha.

Noting that Shatabdi Express between Howrah and Bhubaneswar was launched way back in 1988, Naveen said a similar service between the State Capital and the two western Odisha cities is the need of the hour.

“As there is no direct express trains to Rourkela-Jharsuguda in the morning hours from Bhubaneswar, the proposed Shatabdi Express will be well patronised, thereby making the service financially viable as well,” the letter said.

Justifying the need for introduction of premium rail services, the CM said despite being a major contributor to the Railways, the State still continues without commensurate railway infrastructure and services.