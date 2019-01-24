Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Jharsuguda today; MLA Naba Kishore Das to join BJD

Raj Kumar Sharma By

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: WITH Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visiting Jharsuguda on Thursday, various development projects are set to be inaugurated in the district. He will also address a grand public meeting at Amlipali ground which will aim to give an impetus to the BJD campaign in Western Odisha for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The visit assumes significance as Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das, who resigned from the Congress, is set to join the BJD. Naveen is expected to reach Jharsuguda Airport at around 12 pm. He would head towards district sub-jail where he would lay the foundation stone for the first Cancer Care Hospital in Western Odisha. The Chief Minister would then inaugurate a mega drinking water project for the district, an overbridge in Chowkipara railway crossing, an ultra modern diagnostic and pathology centre and a minor irrigation project. Naveen will also meet the beneficiaries of various projects. At 2 pm, he would be addressing the public meeting where he is expected to welcome Naba Das into the BJD fold.

Naveen will also go to Padmapur to lay foundations for several projects and address a public meeting there. A large number of people from Rourkela, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Rengali, Kuchinda and Redhakhol are expected to attend the public meetings of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, after resigning from the Congress, decks have been cleared for Naba Das to join BJD. Sources said Naba Das has made arrangements to organise the CM’s programme at Amlipali ground and is expected to launch balloons immediately after joining the party.