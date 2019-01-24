Experts for lightning centre in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Experts have urged the State Government to establish a Lightning and Thunderstorm Centre in Odisha to carry out research in the field.

The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA University said during the recently-held International Conference on Thunderstorm and Lightning in Tropics, experts recommended the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to set up the centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Science.

Head of CEC Sarat Chandra Sahu said recommendations have been made to OSDMA to prevent casualties and damage to property due to thunderstorm and lightning which occur frequently in the State.

As per Government statistics, 25 per cent of the total disaster-related deaths in Odisha last year were due to lightning.

Around 200 experts, who attended the conference from India and abroad, also proposed for setting up a Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre in Odisha on the lines of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre and Sri Lanka’s Storm Monitoring Centre, Sahu said.

On the basis of the recommendations, the State Government has already agreed to take steps to include lightning as a topic in school syllabus.