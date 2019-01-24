Home States Odisha

First candidate list of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee by February 15

Though the list is pending for approval of AICC’s central election committee, three MLAs of the party have deserted Congress.

BHUBANESWAR: After missing the deadline several times in the last five months, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Wednesday said the first phase selection of candidates will be completed by February 15.

“The central election committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) has already finalised the prospective list of first 50 candidates who will be allotted tickets for the ensuing elections. Their names will be announced by February 15,” said AICC in-charge of Odisha Jitendra Singh.

Reviewing the party’s preparations for the upcoming visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi to the State on January 25, he said Congress has made it mandatory for ticket aspirants to ensure enrolment of at least 1,500 to 2,000 members. “This enrolment criteria will help us know how much a particular candidate is connected with people. As elections are round the corner, the entire ticket allocation process will be completed by February,” said Singh.

Taking an early initiative for selection of candidates, the OPCC had finalised candidates for 44 Assembly constituencies including all the 15 sitting legislators in the first week of October last year. Though the list is pending for approval of AICC’s central election committee, three MLAs of the party have deserted Congress.

While the party has expelled two of its MLAs - Krushna Sagaria from Koraput and Naba Das from Jharsuguda, Sundergarh legislator Jogesh Singh, who was suspended from Congress, resigned from Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a query on several senior leaders leaving the party, Singh said, “This is not unusual. It is often seen that some leaders change parties just before elections.” He, however, said Naba Das’ ticket was finalised for Jharsuguda seat. On Rahul’s visit, Singh said the Congress president will attend a public rally and meet party workers. A few other programmes have also been lined up during his visit.

“Rahulji and his family have a long standing relationship with Odisha and he has a special place for tribal and poor people of the State in his heart,” the senior Congress leader added.

Replying to another query on Srikant Jena, Singh said, “Public perception of the former union minister is very low. Though he had become very indisciplined, we had given him time to behave. But he did not change. So we had to expel him from the party.”On Jena’s threat to expose Rahul Gandhi, Singh said, “You wait, we will expose him (Jena).”

