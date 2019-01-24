Home States Odisha

Fog disrupts flight services at Biju Patnaik International Airport

Low visibility due to foggy conditions hit flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Wednesday.

Biju Patnaik International Airport

Biju Patnaik International Airport (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Low visibility due to foggy conditions hit flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Wednesday. An Air Asia flight from Bangkok to Bhubaneswar, which was supposed to land at BPIA at 11.55 pm on Tuesday, was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility.

The flight landed here at 3.12 pm on Wednesday. Air Asia officials said the flight was delayed as the shift of the crew members got over and their replacements reported for duty later in the day.

BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said the flight arrived in Bhubaneswar at 3.12 pm and left for Bangkok at 3.55 pm. The accommodation was provided to passengers waiting to board the flight to Bangkok on Tuesday night, he said.

However, passengers of the international flight alleged that the airline did not provide them proper food and accommodation during their brief stay in Kolkata. But Air Asia refuted the claims and said proper arrangements were made for the passengers.

In December last year, Air Asia started its maiden flight between Bhubaneswar and Thailand’s capital Bangkok. The flight departs from  Bhubaneswar at 12.25 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
On the return trip, it arrives here at 11.55 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Another Air Asia flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru via Bhubaneswar was unable to land at BPIA on Tuesday due to foggy weather conditions. “The delayed flight arrived here at 10.25 am on Wednesday and departed for Bengaluru at 10.48 am,” BPIA officials said.

Air India had suspended its operations from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok and Bengaluru on July 16 last year over ‘operational’ reasons.

An Air India flight, a 162 seater Airbus 320 neo aircraft, was operating between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok every week on Thursday and Sunday.

