Fund crunch to bring rituals at Odisha's Sarala Temple to a halt

Sub Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty said, notices have been served to the bidders asking them pay their dues by January 31 or face action.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Acute shortage of funds has cast its shadow on the conduct of rituals at the famous Sarala Temple of Kanakpur. Sources said, the temple generates funds by inviting tenders for shops on its complex.

The shopkeepers, who bagged the tenders last year, have not deposited their dues so far affecting the functioning of the shrine. Despite frequent reminders RS 34.97 lakh has been pending, hampering the performance of rituals in the temple.

Every year, Sarala Temple Trust Board invites tenders for bhog shop, diya shop and parking spaces. The cost of each shop is 10 per cent more than the previous year’s. The shopkeeper who wins the bid has to pay 30 per cent of the bidding cost within 48 hours of bagging the tender.

Though one year has been passed, the bidders have not yet deposited their total tender cost. In the tenders invited in March last year for 2018-2019, one Susant Kumar Roul won the bid for Bhog shop at a cost of Rs 60.77 lakh, while Sarada Charan Panda won the tender for diya shop at Rs 51.11 lakh and Nikunja Roul bagged the parking tender for Rs 21.37 lakh. All bidders were to clear dues in seven instalments from March 8 to November 17. Three months after the deadline, the total money is yet to be deposited.

Besides this, temple administration also generates funds from Sarala Weekly Haat, rented house, agriculture land and other sources but the fund has allegedly been misappropriated with the knowledge of officials concerned.

The temple has 120 acres of land in Kujang and Tirtol tehsil. Earlier, these lands were offered to 840 priests and sevayats in lieu of their service. Though the land is being used for sharecropping, sevayats are not only taking the produce they are also pocketing the returns. As result, the temple is facing cash crunch and failing to meet its minimum needs.

Sub Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty said, notices have been served to the bidders asking them pay their dues by January 31 or face action.

The temple had earned world-wide popularity after the neem tree which once adorned the entrance to the temple was identified and used for carving the idol of Lord Balabhadra during the Nabakalebara of the Trinity of Jagannath temple in Puri in 2015.

