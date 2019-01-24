Home States Odisha

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal credits Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for India’s Independence

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said 75 per cent of the credit for India’s Independence goes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Published: 24th January 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:44 PM

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal garlanding the statue of Netaji in Cuttack.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal garlanding the statue of Netaji in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said 75 per cent of the credit for India’s Independence goes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.Paying rich tributes to the charismatic freedom fighter on his 122nd birth anniversary at Jankinath Bhawan here, Prof Lal said researchers analysing the Indian freedom movement have opined that Netaji played a pivotal role in ending the British rule in the country.

Recalling the achievements of the great leader, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “All of us should remember the tremendous sacrifices and great deeds he did for the Independence of our country.”

Both the Governor and Chief Minister went around the galleries of Netaji Birthplace Museum at Odia Bazar, which was thrown open for public on the day. They also visited an exhibition of canvas paintings and sand art depicting Netaji’s life organised under the aegis of Culture department in association with Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi.

The celebration of Netaji’s birth anniversary began at 4.30 am with the recital of ‘Ram Dhun’ at Jankinath Bhawan, the freedom fighter’s birthplace, situated at Odia Bazaar. The sand arts created by artist Pramod Kumar Patnaik on the life of Subas Chandra Bose drew a large crowd. Besides colourful cultural programmes and distribution of prizes to winners of various inter-school competitions, a huge rally was taken out by NCC cadets to Netaji’s birthplace.

Scores of political leaders, bureaucrats, senior citizens, intellectuals and students visited Netaji’s birthplace museum where memorabilia related to of the freedom fighter’s student, political, spiritual life and the Azad Hind Fauj are on display.

