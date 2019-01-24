Home States Odisha

Odisha: JMM, Congress tie-up likely

Sibu Soren said tribals in the district have been neglected by the BJD Government in the last 19 years.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Sibu Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Sibu Soren (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Supremo of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Sibu Soren Wednesday said his party will take a decision soon on possible alliance with Congress in the State ahead of general elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhatchatar in Moroda of Mayurbhanj district, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand said JMM will take final decision on January 30 with regard to alliance with Congress in Odisha for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Without development of tribals, country’s growth will not be possible. JMM will continue its fight for development and protection of rights of tribals, he added and urged the people to join the party in large numbers in order to make a revolution.

Soren said tribals in the district have been neglected by the BJD Government in the last 19 years. As a result, they are deprived of health, education and other social benefits. Time has arrived to throw out the BJD from power in 2019 elections, he added.

Among others, JMM State president Mahesh Hembram, women wing president Anjani Soren, district

president Fagu Hansdah, JMM leaders Kalinga Keshari Jena and Prabhudan Marandi also spoke. 
Moroda is the only unreserved Assembly segment having 2.07 lakh voters with 45 per cent ST people.

