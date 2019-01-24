Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man killed in elephant attack

Sundargarh DFO, AK Mishra informed that two elephants strayed into Kainsara village searching for food.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 65-year-old woman of Kainsara village under Sundargarh forest division was killed in elephant attack late on Tuesday night. 

The deceased is Kiabati Bhaisal. She was trapped dead when a mud wall collapsed following attack by an elephant.

With this, the total human casualties in elephant attacks rose to 20 in the last one year in three forest divisions of Sundargarh district with the Rourkela forest division reporting maximum of 15 deaths. 

Sundargarh DFO, AK Mishra informed that two elephants strayed into Kainsara village searching for food. They damaged the mud house of Kaibati as a result of which, a wall caved in and she was trapped dead. Under Sundargarh forest division, four human deaths due to elephant attack have been reported in the last one year.

He said elephant squad members are trying to drive the animals back into the nearby forest. Currently, 50 elephants in different herds are present at Kinjirkela, Bargaon and Sundargarh sections of Sundargarh forest division. Villagers have been advised to stay alert, not to sleep in rooms where paddy has been stored and stay protected in other rooms without rushing out in panic.

