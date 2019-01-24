Odisha's Mayurbhanj sees a rise in minor rapes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Incidents of rape of minor girls in Mayurbhanj district are on the rise. In the last 22 days, four minor girls were raped in the district. Unofficial sources put the figure at more than 10 during the period.

While police action is not lacking in cases where complaints have been filed, what is lacking is the willingness of people to come forward to get the accused punished. Sources said several cases do not come to the notice of police as families of rape victims compromise at the village level meetings, either due to political pressure or financial penalty imposed on them by village headmen.

In the four cases that were reported at police stations, all the accused have been brought to the books.

On January 1, one Chaitanya Singh of Khunta area and his friend had gone to a relative’s house and brought a 13-year-old girl with them. The girl happens to be Singh’s niece.

The two allegedly raped the girl at several places before she managed to flee from their clutches and report the matter to her parents. Locals thrashed the two and handed them over to police.

In another case on January 15, a six-year-old was raped by a youth, Lochana Singh, in Badasahi. He had lured the girl with a chocolate, took her to a forest and committed the crime. The victim’s condition is said to be critical and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In Baisinga, a 11-year-old girl was raped by a youth, Lipa Marandi, a few days ago when she went to attend nature’s call. An attempt was made to settle the matter in the village. But, when the girl’s condition worsened she had to be admitted to Betnoti hospital. Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Another such incident took place at Baura under Baripada police station January 16. A youth identified as Jota Murmu had raped a minor in her house taking advantage of her loneliness.

A village-level meeting was held the following day to settle the issue, but the villagers failed to arrive at a consensus. The matter was reported at police station following which three assistants of the accused had been arrested and now remanded in judicial custody.

The cases continue to be suppressed despite extended awareness campaigns by the State Government and Odisha Police to stop sexual assault and abuse on minor girls through ‘Pari Paain Katha Tiye’. This is telling on the success of the Government campaign.