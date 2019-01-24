Home States Odisha

Odisha's Mayurbhanj sees a rise in minor rapes

Sources said several cases do not come to the notice of police as families of rape victims compromise at the village level meetings.

Published: 24th January 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Incidents of rape of minor girls in Mayurbhanj district are on the rise. In the last 22 days, four minor girls were raped in the district. Unofficial sources put the figure at more than 10 during the period.

While police action is not lacking in cases where complaints have been filed, what is lacking is the willingness of people to come forward to get the accused punished. Sources said several cases do not come to the notice of police as families of rape victims compromise at the village level meetings, either due to political pressure or financial penalty imposed on them by village headmen. 

In the four cases that were reported at police stations, all the accused have been brought to the books.
On January 1, one Chaitanya Singh of Khunta area and his friend had gone to a relative’s house and brought a 13-year-old girl with them. The girl happens to be Singh’s niece.

The two allegedly raped the girl at several places before she managed to flee from their clutches and report the matter to her parents. Locals thrashed the two and handed them over to police.

In another case on January 15, a six-year-old was raped by a youth, Lochana Singh, in Badasahi. He had lured the girl with a chocolate, took her to a forest and committed the crime. The victim’s condition is said to be critical and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In Baisinga, a 11-year-old girl was raped by a youth, Lipa Marandi, a few days ago when she went to attend nature’s call. An attempt was made to settle the matter in the village. But, when the girl’s condition worsened she had to be admitted to Betnoti hospital. Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Another such incident took place at Baura under Baripada police station January 16. A youth identified as Jota Murmu had raped a minor in her house taking advantage of her loneliness.

A village-level meeting was held the following day to settle the issue, but the villagers failed to arrive at a consensus. The matter was reported at police station following which three assistants of the accused had been arrested and now remanded in judicial custody.

The cases continue to be suppressed despite extended awareness campaigns by the State Government and Odisha Police to stop sexual assault and abuse on minor girls through ‘Pari Paain Katha Tiye’. This is telling on the success of the Government campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Mayurbhanj minor rapes Odisha minor rapes Minor rapes Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp