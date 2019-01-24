Mob ransacks police station seeking arrest of BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of protestors on Wednesday ransacked Begunia police station in Khurda district demanding action against local BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev for allegedly threatening a former Sarpanch.

Locals of Bolagarh and Begunia, in large numbers, laid siege to the police station and went on a rampaging spree, breaking tables, chairs and cupboards. Though a platoon of force was deployed at the police station in advance, the cops failed to control the irate mob.

Jagdev had threatened former Begunia Sarpanch Naba Swain at the block office in presence district officials on December 31. Though Swain had lodged a complaint against Jagdev with police on January 4, no action has been taken against the MLA, alleged the protestors.

Police said a notice was served to the local MLA seeking his reply either verbally or in writing about the allegations against him. However, instead of waiting for police action, locals resorted to violence.

“We have registered a case basing on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector. Six persons have been arrested so far,” said Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray.

The cops have also seized some motorcycles which the protestors left behind after ransacking the police station. “We have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused involved in the incident,” said Ray. Police sources said more than 50 other accused are likely to be arrested in connection with the case.

Last year, an advisory was issued to all district SPs and Twin City DCPs for putting liability on persons, groups or organisations giving a call for agitations leading to violence as per the Supreme Court’s order.

If an agitation leads to violence and causes damage to property, police officers concerned should register FIR, complete probe within the statutory period and submit a report, the advisory had stated.

(With PTI inputs)