Home States Odisha

Mushrooming brick kilns raise pollution concerns in Odisha

The smoke and dust emanating from the kilns often form clouds over the road, making it difficult for the tourists visiting Panchulingeswar.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Despite restrictions imposed by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), around 20 illegal brick kilns are operating in Nilagiri Notified Area Council (NAC) of Balasore district.
Environmentalists have opined that these brick kilns are responsible for rise in air pollution and land degradation. At Nilagiri, brick kilns have come up within 300 metres radius of the habitations of NAC in violation of the guidelines which stipulate a minimum distance of one km from all kinds of human habitations. Moreover, the district administration has failed to curb the menace, leaving the residents fuming.

Around 15 villages under Shymasundarpur and Kandabaradi panchayats in Nilagiri and its adjoining areas have been affected due to rising air pollution. The smoke and dust emanating from the kilns often form clouds over the road, making it difficult for the tourists visiting Panchulingeswar.

Of the total 22 brick kilns, only one unit has obtained licence while another is lying defunct. Most of the kilns have been set up in agriculture land close to habitations, schools and temples, polluting the environment and decreasing soil fertility. Even children are being affected with respiratory problems. Despite several demands seeking immediate intervention of the district administration, no step has been taken to check the illegal practice, said a local, Ajit Kumar Panigrahi.

A tourist, Suryakanta Mishra, said tourists visiting Panchulingeswar and Jagannath temples are being put to a lot of inconvenience because of the smoke emanating from the brick kilns near the shrines.

Similarly, mushrooming illegal brick kilns have raised pollution concerns at Palia in Baliapal, Rajghat, Jaleswar, Ulada, Nachinda and Dahamunda areas in Bhograi block.

Nilagiri tehsildar Rajendra Panda said the Pollution Board has been informed about the problem. Action will be taken against brick kiln owners if they are found violating the guidelines regarding pollution control measures, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha State Pollution Control Board OSPCB Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp