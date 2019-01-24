Mushrooming brick kilns raise pollution concerns in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Despite restrictions imposed by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), around 20 illegal brick kilns are operating in Nilagiri Notified Area Council (NAC) of Balasore district.

Environmentalists have opined that these brick kilns are responsible for rise in air pollution and land degradation. At Nilagiri, brick kilns have come up within 300 metres radius of the habitations of NAC in violation of the guidelines which stipulate a minimum distance of one km from all kinds of human habitations. Moreover, the district administration has failed to curb the menace, leaving the residents fuming.

Around 15 villages under Shymasundarpur and Kandabaradi panchayats in Nilagiri and its adjoining areas have been affected due to rising air pollution. The smoke and dust emanating from the kilns often form clouds over the road, making it difficult for the tourists visiting Panchulingeswar.

Of the total 22 brick kilns, only one unit has obtained licence while another is lying defunct. Most of the kilns have been set up in agriculture land close to habitations, schools and temples, polluting the environment and decreasing soil fertility. Even children are being affected with respiratory problems. Despite several demands seeking immediate intervention of the district administration, no step has been taken to check the illegal practice, said a local, Ajit Kumar Panigrahi.

A tourist, Suryakanta Mishra, said tourists visiting Panchulingeswar and Jagannath temples are being put to a lot of inconvenience because of the smoke emanating from the brick kilns near the shrines.

Similarly, mushrooming illegal brick kilns have raised pollution concerns at Palia in Baliapal, Rajghat, Jaleswar, Ulada, Nachinda and Dahamunda areas in Bhograi block.

Nilagiri tehsildar Rajendra Panda said the Pollution Board has been informed about the problem. Action will be taken against brick kiln owners if they are found violating the guidelines regarding pollution control measures, he added.