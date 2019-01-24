Home States Odisha

Odisha's KALIA scheme comes under Odisha HC scanner

The division bench headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri issued the direction to Chief Secretary A P Padhi.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By PTI

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Thursday issued notices to the state government asking it to file counters in the form of an affidavit within four weeks in response to a PIL that has challenged its Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri issued the direction to Chief Secretary A P Padhi.

The scheme, notified on December 22 last year, is likely to be implemented in the state from January 25.

It is billed to provide financial, livelihood, cultivation and insurance support to small, marginal and landless farmers.

Social activist Subhash Mohapatra of Bhubaneswar in his petition to the HC has alleged that the proposed scheme is slated to be implemented by drawing huge public money from the contingency fund of the state government, which is ultra vires to the Constitution.

"The Kalia scheme violates Doctrines of Separation of Powers and the basic structure of the Constitution," the PIL stated adding that any step on formulation and implementation of the scheme and its consequential action are also "patently arbitrary, capricious and discriminatory".

Stating that the scheme is unconstitutional, the petitioner urged the HC to quash it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KALIA Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income augmentation Orissa High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp