Odisha: Over 1.4 crore assets of NH engineer detected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assets worth more than Rs 1.40 crore were detected by Vigilance sleuths during raids on the property owned by executive engineer of National Highway division, Jeypore Harekrushna Panda who was arrested on charges of corruption on January 19.

During investigation, Vigilance officers traced Panda’s flat at Nilakantha Nagar in Nayapalli worth Rs 40 lakh, postal and bank deposits to the tune of Rs 37 lakh, insurance deposits of Rs 30.48 lakh, a car worth Rs 8.30 lakh, advance made towards purchase of four plots in the periphery of the Capital and investments in Ratna Giri Resorts and Plantation Limited amounting to Rs 8.12 lakh, household articles worth Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6.28 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.94 lakh, three plots in the City worth Rs 91, 500 and a two-wheeler.

Acting on an intelligence input of the executive engineer carrying a huge amount of money, sleuths of Bhubaneswar Vigilance division had intercepted Panda on January 19 while he was going in a car towards his residence at Nilakantha Nagar.

During search, the sleuths recovered an envelope containing Rs 3.89 lakh cash. On being questioned, he failed to give any proper explanation about the cash.

The Vigilance had received information that Panda had received a huge amount of money from some contractors as illegal gratification following which his movement was monitored.