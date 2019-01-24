Home States Odisha

Odisha: Over 1.4 crore assets of NH engineer detected

The Vigilance had received information that Panda had received a huge amount of money from some contractors as illegal gratification following which his movement was monitored.

Published: 24th January 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assets worth more than Rs 1.40 crore were detected by Vigilance sleuths during raids on the property owned by executive engineer of National Highway division, Jeypore Harekrushna Panda who was arrested on charges of corruption on January 19.

During investigation, Vigilance officers traced Panda’s flat at Nilakantha Nagar in Nayapalli worth Rs 40 lakh, postal and bank deposits to the tune of Rs 37 lakh, insurance deposits of Rs 30.48 lakh, a car worth Rs 8.30 lakh, advance made towards purchase of four plots in the periphery of the Capital and investments in Ratna Giri Resorts and Plantation Limited amounting to Rs 8.12 lakh, household articles worth Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6.28 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.94 lakh, three plots in the City worth Rs 91, 500 and a two-wheeler.

Acting on an intelligence input of the executive engineer carrying a huge amount of money, sleuths of Bhubaneswar Vigilance division had intercepted Panda on January 19 while he was going in a car towards his residence at Nilakantha Nagar.

During search, the sleuths recovered an envelope containing Rs 3.89 lakh cash. On being questioned, he failed to give any proper explanation about the cash.

The Vigilance had received information that Panda had received a huge amount of money from some contractors as illegal gratification following which his movement was monitored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp