Odisha: Panimora villagers embark on Sadbhavana Padayatra

BARGARH: Villagers of Panimora, which is known as the ‘Village of Gandhians’, have launched a Sadbhavana Padayatra to the State Capital to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The padayatra began from Panimora on Tuesday and the participants marched till Bargarh town. They resumed their journey on Wednesday morning and target to cover the distance of 400 km from Panimora to Bhubaneswar in 10 days.

In the age group of 20 t0 50, the participants, 10 in number, are ardent followers of the Mahatma. “Our objective is to spread awareness among people about ideals of Gandhiji. We will also speak to people we meet along the way about Panimora’s contribution to the freedom struggle,” said Chadumani Sahu, a participant.

If permitted, they will garland the statue of Mahatma on the premises of Odisha State Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar.Villagers of Panimora organise padayatra to a village in Western Odisha every year during Independence Day or Republic Day. This year, they decided to go to Bhubaneswar, Sahu said.

Located 32 km away from Bargarh town, Panimora has a revolutionary history. During the Quit Indian Movement in 1942, 32 persons of the village were arrested. Freedom fighters of the village had inspired people of the region to fight against British. Of the 32 freedom fighters, 99-year-old Jitendriya Pradhan and 96-year-old Dayanidhi Naik are alive.

Residents of the village begin their day by worshipping the statue of Mahatma, which is installed at the entrance of Panimora.