Populist schemes questioned

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The BJD Government has made Odisha a debt-ridden State by introducing populist schemes to remain in power, said BJP leaders on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting held at Dhabaleswar shrine in Gopalpur Assembly segment, BJP Ganjam unit president Kanhu Charan Pati said while the total debt of the State stands at about Rs 92,000 crore, the BJD Government is continuing to launch schemes to woo voters ahead of the general elections.

At a times when people of Ganjam are struggling to receive Government assistance for losses due to cyclone Titli, the BJD is busy in marry making in the name of PEETHA programmes, he criticised.

Describing the Krushak Samabesh at New Delhi a hoax, Pati alleged crores of rupees have been spent from the State exchequer to organise the event in the National Capital. Similarly, whether KALIA will relieve distress of people and farmers remains an open question, he said and informed that irrigation projects like Ghatakeswar and Cheligada are yet see the light of the day even after three decades.