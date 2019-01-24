Odisha: Portal for land services soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to launch a ‘Revenue Portal’ to provide all land-related services to people through a single platform. The portal will integrate various online platforms like Bhulekh, BhuNaksha, Land Records Management System, Revenue Court Case Monitoring system, Dynamic Web Information System of Tehsils, Manual of Tehsil Accounts, Revenue Dashboard and Document Management System for land records.

To be developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), it will have an interface for all stakeholders including officials and the general public.

“The objective is to transform the revenue administration into a modern and responsive system by adopting technology to effectively cater to the needs and aspirations of people. Focus will be on strict audit trail, inter-operable systems and robust disaster recovery mechanism,” said Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The Government has also accorded top priority to identification and freezing of forest land through an application developed by NIC.

Tehsildars of industrial districts like Angul, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Kalahandi and Koraput have been asked to complete the process by February 28.

The NIC has also been asked to develop an application for automatic reflection of forest land status while Odisha Space Applications Centre will be consulted for colour coding of maps published under high-tech survey. Process is also on for consent-based Aadhaar seeding on land records.