Home States Odisha

Odisha: Portal for land services soon

To be developed by National Informatics Centre, it will have an interface for all stakeholders including officials and the general public.

Published: 24th January 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to launch a ‘Revenue Portal’ to provide all land-related services to people through a single platform. The portal will integrate various online platforms like Bhulekh, BhuNaksha, Land Records Management System, Revenue Court Case Monitoring system, Dynamic Web Information System of Tehsils, Manual of Tehsil Accounts, Revenue Dashboard and Document Management System for land records.

To be developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), it will have an interface for all stakeholders including officials and the general public.

“The objective is to transform the revenue administration into a modern and responsive system by adopting technology to effectively cater to the needs and aspirations of people. Focus will be on strict audit trail, inter-operable systems and robust disaster recovery mechanism,” said Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The Government has also accorded top priority to identification and freezing of forest land through an application developed by NIC.

Tehsildars of industrial districts like Angul, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Kalahandi and Koraput have been asked to complete the process by February 28.

The NIC has also been asked to develop an application for automatic reflection of forest land status while Odisha Space Applications Centre will be consulted for colour coding of maps published under high-tech survey. Process is also on for consent-based Aadhaar seeding on land records.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikunja Bihari Dhal Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp