Section 144 imposed in Odisha's Kendrapara to avert communal tension

Published: 24th January 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:42 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Kendrapara town on Wednesday to avert communal tension in the area. 

Trouble started in the afternoon when some people belonging to a minority community opposed a meeting by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Kendrapara High School playground. 

The RSS had made arrangements to organise a meeting on the occasion of birth anniversaries of Netaji Subas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on the day. 

The minority community opposed the RSS event on the playground citing that the district administration has in the past decided not to allow any meeting at the high school ground.

Sensing law and order situation, a section of the armed police rushed to the spot and Sec 144 was imposed to prevent untoward incidents, said Rajiv Lochan Panda, Sub-divisional Police Officer.

Kendrapara BJP president Duroyodhan Sahoo criticised the district administration for not allowing RSS members to observe the birth anniversary of Netaji and VSS on the school’s playground. The RSS men also sat on a dharna on the road near the meeting place in protest. 

“The district administration prohibited any public meeting, assembly of five or more people and  processions on Wednesday after people of a minority community opposed the meeting of RSS on the play ground,” said Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra. The administration has appealed people to maintain peace and communal harmony. 
 

TAGS
Kendrapara Odisha Kendrapara High School

