Ships fogged at Odisha's Paradip port

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A thick blanket of fog engulfed Paradip port town and its suburbs in the afternoon hours, disrupting movement of ships and affecting cargo operations in the area on Wednesday. Non-movement of trucks and trains only added to the troubles of industries.

While low visibility forced the port authorities to stop movement of vessels, trucks and trains in Paradip port area, eight fishermen of Noliashai who had ventured into the sea for the day’s job and got stranded near Mahanadi river mouth have sought the help of Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police to move out.

The fog continued to paralyse cargo operations for the last three days and the situation had worsened on Wednesday. Trucks and trains transporting cargo too have halted at different spots not willing to drive in limited visibility.

Chairman of Paradip Port Trust Rinkesh Roy said “The visibility, which was around 1500 metres at 12 noon, dropped rapidly to zero between 1 pm and 2 pm. Due to reduced visibility, movement of more than of five ships has been affected.”

Cargo operation of other industries like Paradip Refinery of IOCL, IFFCO, PPL and Essar Steel Plant have been affected.

Locals said, this is for the first time that they are witnessing such a situation that too in the afternoon. Environmentalists cited rising pollution levels in the port city as the reason for the condition.

As driving in foggy conditions is extremely dangerous, police have warned residents, drivers and commuters to be vigilant.