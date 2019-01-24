Sikshya Sahayaks to hit streets from January 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the State Government of depriving them of minimum basic pay, Sikshya Sahayaks of primary and upper primary schools on Wednesday announced to launch a Statewide protest from January 28.

Members of BEd Sikshya Sahayak Sangh said around 50,000 Sikshya Sahayaks will participate in the agitation and beg on streets to protest the injustice meted out to them by the State Government. “Our monthly salary is less than that of an Anganwadi worker who gets Rs 7,500 and data entry operator who is paid Rs 8,800 per month,” said vice-president of the Sangh Saroj Kumar Panda.

While the Centre has a provision of paying Rs 15,000 to primary teachers and Rs 16,700 to upper primary teachers, the State Government gives the Sikshya Sahayaks a monthly remuneration of only Rs 6,512.

“We are forced to work on contractual basis for six years and after regularisation, these years are not included in the service period,” he said.

The Sikshya Sahayaks will also boycott poll duty during the upcoming General Elections if their demands are not met before January 26, warned Panda.

The demands of the contractual teachers also included implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.