Train services in East Coast Railway jurisdiction extended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Services of six pairs of trains running in the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) will soon be extended to boost connectivity.

Railway sources said while Rourkela-Koraput-Rourkela Inter City Express will be extended up to Jagadalpur, extension of Howrah-Vijayawada-Howrah Humsafar Express will be up to Tirupati.

Similarly, Villupuram-Kharagpur-Villupuram Express will be extended up to Purulia, Puri-Barbil-Puri Express to Rourkela, Cuttack-Berhampur-Cuttack Passenger to Ichhapuram and Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger to Berhampur.

“ECoR has six pairs of trains among 22 whose services were extended by the Railway Ministry. While the date of extension for two passenger trains has been finalised, notification for the rest four Express trains will be issued later,” said a railway official.

It has been decided to extend services of Cuttack-Berhampur-Cuttack Passenger up to Ichhapuram and Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger up to Berhampur from January 26. South Eastern Railway sources said while Villupuram-Kharagpur Express will have stoppages at Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura and Adra in the extended portion, Puri-Barbil Express will stop at Kendposi, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur and Manoharpur.

Extension of train services is expected to help in socio-economic development of the region. Villupuram-Kharagpur Express will be of immense benefit for patients visiting Vellore for medical treatment and students going to South India for higher education.