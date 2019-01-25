14 get life sentence for murder over sorcery in Odisha's Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In a significant judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Debadutta Dasmohapatra on Wednesday sentenced 14 persons to life imprisonment for killing a man on suspicion of sorcery.

A fine of `25,000 each too was slapped on the 14 convicts. Failure to pay the fine will result in extension of their sentence by one year. Buluka Tadingi, Dandsa Tadingi, Narseya Tadingi, Kisha Tadingi, Jogi Tadingi, Mohan Tadingi, Shukru Tadinigi, Manoj Tadingi, Prahallad Tadingi, Gumpa Tandingi, Sankar Tandingi, Naidu Tadingi, Andanda Tadingi and Kitta Tadingi were sentenced under Sections 302, 201 and 149 of IPC.

All of them are from Chanchara Durgum village under Seshkhal police limits.

Based on evidence and statements of 19 witnesses, the ADJ pronounced the life sentence to all the 14 persons. He stated in his verdict that the penalty collected from the convicts would be given to the victim’s wife as ex gratia.

On the night of November 18, 2017, Dekhina Tadingi along with his wife Anduri Tadingi were attacked by some youths of the village while they were on their way to the farm. The youths beat Dekhina to death for allegedly practising sorcery in the village. However, Anduri managed to escape. Later, Dekhina’s charred body was found by some people in the forest on the outskirts of the village. His wife was threatened by some villagers not to disclose the incident. However, after a couple of days, Dekhina’s cousin Prasant Tadingi lodged an FIR with Seshkhal police station.

Dekhina was suspected of practising sorcery as three persons of the village died within a span of one year due to different ailments.

