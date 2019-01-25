Home States Odisha

Balangir’s Rajendra College to be upgraded to varsity

Rajendra College will soon be upgraded to a university, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Biju Yuva Vahini event in Balangir on Thursday

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Rajendra College will soon be upgraded to a university, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Thursday. Addressing a convention of Biju Yuva Vahini on Rajendra College playground, the Chief Minister said, “Odisha Government is seriously considering to bestow university status to Rajendra College.”

He also exhorted the youth wing members to be service oriented and work towards a social cause.
During his 45 minute visit to the town, Naveen inaugurated 13 projects and laid foundation stone for 12 others. They include a number of roads, CHC building, Aahaar centre at Kantabanji, guard wall at two flood affected areas, mega lift irrigation point, 10/11 kv sub-station, 200-seat girls’ hostel for tribal students at Deogaon and 110 new Anganwadi centre buildings across the district.

He also laid foundation stone for two bridges, six water supply projects, 32 anganwadi centres, five kalyan mandaps and 20 Mission Shakti buildings in Muribahal block. The Chief Minister addressed a public meeting attended by over 10,000 people from four Western Odisha districts like Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir and Sonepur. 

Even as elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s programme, police detained 20 BJP workers  for protesting in front of collectorate.

