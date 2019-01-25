Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks Centre's help on food scheme audit

Published: 25th January 2019

rice

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State Government not responding to repeated reminders of Odisha State Food Commission for conducting social audit of food security schemes, the panel has requested the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution take up the issue with the State.

From May last year, the State Food Commission has been writing to the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to take necessary measures for conducting social audit of fair price shops under targeted public distribution system (TPDS) and other welfare schemes under section 28 (1) of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

In a recent letter to Union Secretary of Food and Public Distribution Ravikant, chairperson of Odisha State Food Commission Ranglal Jamuda said the State Government’s response to the panel’s August 10, 2018 letter is still awaited.

“I, therefore, request you to issue necessary instructions to the State Government for conducting societal audit under section 28 (1) of NFSA, 2013,” Jamuda said.

As per NFSA, local or any other authority authorised by the State Government shall conduct periodic social audits on the functioning of fair price shops, TPDS and other welfare schemes and make its findings public with action taken, if any.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Food, all records related to allotment, storage and distribution of ration commodities under public distribution system at fair price shops will be placed at Gram Sabhas, which will be held on August 15 and January 26 every year. 

After audit of documents at Gram Sabha, the report along with the recommendation shall be submitted to block level vigilance committee for examination. 

After examination by the block panel, the recommendation will be forwarded to district level vigilance committee for further action. 

The Ministry issued detailed guidelines for conducting social audit in 20017 to check foodgrain pilferage from PDS shops and ensure delivery of the benefits to targeted beneficiaries.

