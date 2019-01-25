Curfew in Odisha's Kendrapara town due to communal tension

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration clamped curfew in Kendrapara town as communal tension threatened to flare up on Thursday. Internet services were also suspended as a security measure to prevent further breach of peace.

Communal tension had gripped Kendrapara following a stand-off between two groups on Wednesday afternoon over holding a function at the local government high-school playground. Prohibitory orders under Section-144 of CrPC were clamped as the situation began to aggravate.

Though police were keeping a hawk-eyed vigil, on Thursday morning clashes erupted between the groups from two communities at Garapur, Kapaleswar and Ranapada. A large number of supporters of RSS and VHP were taking out a procession when the clashes broke out. Six persons, including a policeman, were injured in the violence.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said police used batons to disperse mobs. Around 18 platoons have been deployed in Kendrapara to check law and order situation. A peace committee meeting will be called to resolve the situation. The district administration has appealed people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the town, he said.

Earlier, the RSS has called a dawn-to-dusk bandh after they were stopped from organising the event. Shops and business establishments were closed while most of the vehicles remained off road. Bus services were also affected. As a preventive step, the bank authorities had shut down ATMs.

The agitators blocked National Highway 5 (A) at Chata, Duhurea, Marsaghai and other places, as a result the highway wore a deserted look. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on NH and State highways passing through the district and adjoining areas. The protestors, however, spared patients, doctors and medicine shops during the bandh.

“Traders and locals extended cooperation by shutting down their shops and came out on the streets,” said Nikunja Pradhan, a senior RSS functionary of Kendrapara.

District BJP president Duryodhan Sahoo criticised the district administration for not allowing RSS to observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on the playground of Kendrapara High School.

Meanwhile, Central Range IG Soumendra Priyadarshi arrived in the town to supervise the security measures.