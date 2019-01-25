Home States Odisha

HC directs ECI to act against BJD MLA

The petition had sought appropriate criminal action against him and declaration of his election as void.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action against BJD’s Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu for allegedly giving incorrect information regarding his educational qualification while filing his nomination papers.

The single bench of the High Court comprising Justice Biswanath Rath ordered the ECI to take appropriate action in the matter within three months. A writ petition was filed in the High Court against Sahu by a voter of his Assembly segment challenging inaction of ECI in the alleged case of filing of false affidavit by Sahu. The petition had sought appropriate criminal action against him and declaration of his election as void.

Earlier, the voter had submitted a petition to ECI alleging that Sahu had submitted a false and incorrect affidavit declaring his educational qualification as matriculation in his nomination papers. But, headmaster of the Hatiota High School in response to an RTI application had replied that Sahu had not passed matriculation, the petition alleged.

