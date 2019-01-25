HC stays IOCL parking fee collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court on Thursday passed an interim stay order on collection of parking fees by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in the vicinity of Konark Sun Temple.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash passed the interim stay order and issued notice to opposite parties with a direction for fixing the next date for hearing on the case within three weeks. The move of the court came in response to a writ petition filed by one Mukteswar Swain challenging the alleged illegal collection of parking fees by IOCL.

The petitioner had alleged that he owned a stand in the vicinity of Sun temple for parking of vehicles and collection of fees through auction from Konark Notified Area Council (NAC) at `70 lakh with down payment amounting to `46 lakh. However, IOCL, which has undertaken development and beautification work of the vicinity, was collecting parking fees from vehicles by engaging a security agency due to which he had to sustain severe losses resulting in payment default of the rest auction money, he alleged.

Stating that there is no such agreement empowering IOCL to collect parking fees, the petition termed the oil major’s act as ‘illegal’ and prayed the court to interfere in the matter.