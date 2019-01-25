Invest plans: BJP seeks white paper in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Targeting the State Government over its claims of rapid economic growth and poverty reduction, the BJP on Thursday asked the ruling BJD to come up with a white paper and put all its achievements on a website for public review.



“A vast majority of the rural population is reeling under acute poverty as the BJD Government has failed to improve the situation even after 19 years of its rule,” said bureaucrat turned politician Aparajita Sarangi.

According to a report of the State Government to the Centre, around 66 per cent of 88 lakh rural households in Odisha are under below poverty line (BPL) as on March 31, 2016. In 2000, when the BJD came to power, Odisha was among the bottom five States as far as per capita income was concerned. Now it is among 10 States which are in the bottom of the list. “This speaks volumes of the Government’s achievement in poverty reduction and employment generation,” she said.

Terming the BJD Government as a tragedy for the State, Sarangi said no major industry in the metal sector has come up in Odisha in the last five years due to the poor industrial climate here despite the Government’s tall claims of attracting huge investment intent.



The State Government had claimed to have received investment commitment to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore having employment potential for 1.4 lakh people in its first edition of the Make in Odisha conclave in 2016. The investment proposals in the 2018 conclave was more than Rs 4.23 lakh crore.

Sarangi dared the Government to come out with a white paper on the status of investment proposals of 2016 and employment generated in the State. Though Odisha has vast potential for industrialisation in auto-component, food processing, gems and jewellery, textile and apparel, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which are capable of generate maximum employment, the State’s achievement in these sectors is negligible, she said.



Odisha Skill Development Authority’s claim of skilling 6.95 lakh youth holds no water as only 77,000 of them have got gainful employment. The Government owes an explanation as to why the remaining 90 per cent skilled youths are still unemployed, Sarangi added.