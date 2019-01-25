Home States Odisha

KALIA assistance for farmers from today 

The State Government will start disbursing financial assistance under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) from Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will start disbursing financial assistance under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) from Friday.
Cooperation Secretary Krishan Kumar said a list of around 12.45 lakh farmers has been finalised for the first phase of direct benefit transfer. The assistance as per the guideline will be deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts, he told reporters on Thursday. 

Kumar, however, informed that a draft list of farmers, who had applied in green forms for inclusion of their names to avail the assistance, is being prepared. The list will be displayed at panchayat offices till February 3 for objections and suggestions, he added.

The State Government had received more than 66 lakh applications in green forms from 30 districts for inclusion of names and more than one lakh applications in red forms for deletion. Even as the assistance will be deposited directly in the accounts of beneficiaries, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will formally launch the scheme at a farmers’ convention at Puri on Friday. 
The State Government has announced to provide `25,000 in five phases for five crop seasons to all small and marginal farmers.

