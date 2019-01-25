Home States Odisha

DRDO's Maiden trial of anti-radiation missile in coastal Odisha a success

The indigenously developed air-to-surface missile was successfully launched from Indian Air Force’s front-line aircraft Sukhoi-30 MKI.

Published: 25th January 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force Sukhoi. (Image for representational purpose|EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday claimed to have conducted the maiden test of new generation anti-radiation missile (NGARM) from a fighter aircraft off Odisha coast.

The indigenously developed air-to-surface missile was successfully launched from Indian Air Force’s front-line aircraft Sukhoi-30 MKI. The missile is capable of destroying enemy radars, tracking systems and communication facilities. 

NGARM, having a strike range of over 100 km, is the first air-to-surface missile completely designed and developed by DRDO.

“The missile test fired on January 18 performed as expected. Its seeker, structural integrity, navigation and control system were validated along with the aerodynamic capabilities,” said a scientist associated with the mission.

The state-of-the-art high speed missile is first-of-its-kind in the country’s arsenal. It can be launched over a wide range of altitudes. Picking up signals or radiation emitted from the radars or tracking networks from a certain distance, the missile can destroy communication systems. 

Radars, tracking apparatuses and other communication facilities of enemies are the first targets during wars. A sensor on the tip of NGARM will pick up radio frequencies and destroy these facilities. The system will give a boost to the armed forces, the scientist said.   

The single-stage liquid-propelled system can use dual propulsion depending on the requirement. After completion of developmental trials, it will be integrated with front-line fighter aircraft Sukhoi and multi-role light combat aircraft Tejas. 

The weapon boasts of a dual-seeker system comprising passive homing head (PHH) and milli metric wave seeker. The PHH is a wide bend receiver system for identification of radiation emitting sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DRDO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp