Odisha man on the run held for beheading wife

By Express News Service

PURI: Unravelling the mystery surrounding the recovery of headless body of a woman inside a train at Puri railway dtation in June last year, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday informed that the woman was killed by her husband inside a toilet of the train.

The victim’s severed head was recovered from the railway tracks near Delang station. GRP arrested Kapil alias Baman Charan Mullick of Binjharpur in Jajpur district for brutally murdering the woman, who was identified as Gitanjali Mullick. Santosh Kumar Senapati, DSP of GRP, who was heading the investigation, said the accused, along with his wife Gitanjali, left for Chennai on June 19.

At Khurda Road station, he boarded a passenger train bound for Puri. Senapati said Baman slit Gitanjali’s throat with a knife and threw the head on the railway track. He then changed the train at Puri and left for Chennai. After eight months, he returned to his native village.

When Baman was asked about Gitanjali, he could not give a satisfactory reply. Her parents lodged a complaint with the police. Baman, during interrogation, admitted to killing his wife. He was handed over to GRP, who forwarded him to court. The magistrate, after refusing his bail plea, remanded him in jail.