Home States Odisha

Maneka Gandhi opens Ujjwala Utsav at Jagatsinghpur

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan was also present along with Maneka during the video conferencing. 

Published: 25th January 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Thursday inaugurated Ujjwala Swabhiman Utsav held at Ratisingha village in Balikuda through video conferencing. 
Nearly 2,000 women, who had availed Ujjwala gas connection, participated in the event.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan was also present along with Maneka during the video conferencing. 

An Ujjwala Rath, equipped with LED screen, VSAT and other communication equipment was also flagged off to create awareness among people in rural areas.

A senior officer said the number of LPG customers in Odisha has been increased from 20.22 lakh in June 2014 to 75 lakh at present, while the LPG penetration has gone up from 20 per cent to 70 per cent in the same period.

General Manger of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) of LPG Pankaj Kumar, nodal officer Ankur Abhinab, local BJP leader Raghunanadan Das, Mohit Mohanty and Amita Das were present.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp