Maneka Gandhi opens Ujjwala Utsav at Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Thursday inaugurated Ujjwala Swabhiman Utsav held at Ratisingha village in Balikuda through video conferencing.

Nearly 2,000 women, who had availed Ujjwala gas connection, participated in the event.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan was also present along with Maneka during the video conferencing.

An Ujjwala Rath, equipped with LED screen, VSAT and other communication equipment was also flagged off to create awareness among people in rural areas.

A senior officer said the number of LPG customers in Odisha has been increased from 20.22 lakh in June 2014 to 75 lakh at present, while the LPG penetration has gone up from 20 per cent to 70 per cent in the same period.

General Manger of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) of LPG Pankaj Kumar, nodal officer Ankur Abhinab, local BJP leader Raghunanadan Das, Mohit Mohanty and Amita Das were present.

