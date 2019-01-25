Ollywood catches poll fever, Nimki falls for BJD

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Naveen wave has hit Ollywood. Nimki, a film by Barsha Priyadarshini who also plays the titular role of Nimki aka Nibedita Naik, comes across as a blatant cinematic attempt to draw voters in favour of BJD in the election season.

With the General Elections approaching, the film with a tag line of ‘Nimpur Ru Naveen Niwas’ places Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the centre stage and ostensibly promotes everything about the ruling party to the extent of easily fitting into the category of pro-BJD propaganda.

Written and directed by Susant Mani, the film opens to Nimki’s grandfather, bearing an uncanny resemblance to Biju Patnaik, cycling through verdant surroundings of a village named Nimapur. His cycle has ‘Dakota’ inscribed on it and his house decorated with life-size portraits of the late Chief Minister. Ashrumochan Mohanty, who essays the unnamed character, idolises Biju Babu and his principles in the film and he goes on to demand Bharat Ratna for him.

An orphan, Nimki grows up hero-worshipping Naveen, who her grandfather says is the worthy son of the soil capable of fulfilling Biju Babu’s dreams for Odisha. Naveen is portrayed as the saviour of common man and his schemes - beginning from Mamata, to cycles and uniforms for school children and Ama Gaon Ama Bikas - as blessings for the society.

Deprived of education after the death of her grandfather, Nimki ropes in village children to form Biju Sishu Sena that aims at helping the downtrodden. When the children grow up, they dedicate their time in creating awareness among villagers about State Government schemes and implementing them. One day, Nimki informs them about her plans to invite Naveen to their village for Biju Jayanti celebrations on March 5 and after a dramatic turn of events, she decides to visit Naveen Niwas to invite the Chief Minister to Nimapur.

Overcoming the problems that come her way, Nimki manages to meet Naveen and invites him. The Chief Minister obliges.

The film only informs and fails to entertain. It advertises almost every scheme that the State Government has floated so far. In fact, to glorify the ruling party and Naveen, the director punctuates the film with scenes of BJD MPs and MLAs singing paeans to the CM and every other thing about the government’s achievements from Smart City Bhubaneswar to the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup.

If that was not enough, Nimki includes songs that urge people to vote for Naveen Patnaik and BJD.