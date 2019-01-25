Home States Odisha

Ollywood catches poll fever, Nimki falls for BJD

Overcoming the problems that come her way, Nimki manages to meet Naveen and invites him. The Chief Minister obliges. 

Published: 25th January 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Naveen wave has hit Ollywood. Nimki, a film by Barsha Priyadarshini who also plays the titular role of Nimki aka Nibedita Naik, comes across as a blatant cinematic attempt to draw voters in favour of BJD in the election season.

With the General Elections approaching, the film with a tag line of ‘Nimpur Ru Naveen Niwas’ places Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the centre stage and ostensibly promotes everything about the ruling party to the extent of easily fitting into the category of pro-BJD propaganda.
Written and directed by Susant Mani, the film opens to Nimki’s grandfather, bearing an uncanny resemblance to Biju Patnaik, cycling through verdant surroundings of a village named Nimapur. His cycle has ‘Dakota’ inscribed on it and his house decorated  with life-size portraits of the late Chief Minister. Ashrumochan Mohanty, who essays the unnamed character, idolises Biju Babu and his principles in the film and he goes on to demand Bharat Ratna for him.  

An orphan, Nimki grows up hero-worshipping Naveen, who her grandfather says is the worthy son of the soil capable of fulfilling Biju Babu’s dreams for Odisha. Naveen is portrayed as the saviour of common man and his schemes - beginning from Mamata, to cycles and uniforms for school children and Ama Gaon Ama Bikas - as blessings for  the society.

Deprived of education after the death of her grandfather, Nimki ropes in village children to form Biju Sishu Sena that aims at helping the downtrodden. When the children grow up, they dedicate their time in creating awareness among villagers about  State Government schemes and implementing them. One day, Nimki informs them  about her plans to invite Naveen to their village for Biju Jayanti celebrations on March 5 and after a dramatic turn of events, she decides to visit Naveen Niwas to invite the Chief Minister to Nimapur. 

Overcoming the problems that come her way, Nimki manages to meet Naveen and invites him. The Chief Minister obliges. 

The film only informs and fails to entertain. It advertises almost every scheme that the  State Government has floated so far. In fact, to glorify the ruling party and Naveen, the director punctuates the  film with scenes of BJD MPs and MLAs singing paeans to the CM and every other thing about the government’s achievements from Smart City Bhubaneswar to the 2018 Men’s Hockey World  Cup. 
If that was not enough, Nimki includes songs that urge people to vote for Naveen Patnaik and BJD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp