Petition in High Court on KALIA

CUTTACK: The State Government’s decision to utilise funds from its Contingency Fund for implementation of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme has been challenged in the Orissa High Court.

A writ petition has been filed by Subash Mohapatra alleging that the decision of the State Government to use huge amount of public money from its Contingency Fund for implementing KALIA scheme is illogical, ultra vires, unconstitutional and violates the doctrine of separation of powers and the basic structure of the Constitution.

He stated that there is no emergency in the State that necessitates spending from the Contingency Fund.

“The aforesaid action of formulating the scheme and its corresponding sequential actions are also patently arbitrary, capricious and discriminatory and the same is liable to be quashed in the interest of justice and good conscience,” the petition said. Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Agriculture Secretary, and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority have been made parties in the case. The writ petition, which was filed on January 22, was admitted on Thursday.

“The division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice Biswajit Mohanty admitted the case with direction for expeditious hearing on the matter,” informed petitioner’s counsel Sidharth Prasad Das.