Punjilal jail escape bid foiled

Patnagarh sub-jail police foiled an escape attempt by Punjilal Meher and six dacoits on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Patnagarh sub-jail police foiled an escape attempt by Punjilal Meher and six dacoits on Thursday. Punjilal, the only accused in Patnagarh wedding gift blast case, had hatched the jail-break plan, which was foiled by an alert police.

According to jail sources, Punjilal, along with six other prisoners, reached the gate of Patnagarh sub-jail with an intention of fleeing the place. When police on duty caught them red-handed, a scuffle ensued between the prisoners and the jail staff, following which the alarm bell went off alerting the other personnel inside the building.

Taking advantage of the clash, Meher and others locked the sub-jailor in Cell No. 1 and snatched his mobile phone.

Prison warden said this is not the first time that he tried to break free. Punjilal had hatched multiple conspiracies to escape after he was brought here.

Meanwhile, DGP R P Sharma has sought a report from the jail authorities in connection with the incident and said necessary action will be taken after the  report is submitted.
Punjilal is accused of sending a parcel bomb to the house of Soumya Sekhar Sahoo on February 23 last year which blasted off while unwrapping. Sekhar and his grandmother Jemamani died on the spot. His wife Reema Rani sustained critical burn injuries.

Meher was arrested on April 25 last year by the Crime Branch and is currently lodged in Patnagarh sub-jail. He has been charged under Sections 302 and 307 of IPC besides Explosive Offences Act.
Patnagarh SDPO Seshadev Bariha, jail officials from Sambalpur and Balangir reached Patnagarh jail and started investigation into the jail-break attempt.

