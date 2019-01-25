Sambalpur youth goes missing after ship mishap

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 24-year-old youth of Sambalpur is among the six persons, who are still missing after two fuel ships carrying crew members caught fire in Kerch Strait off Russia coast on Monday.

The missing youth, Siddharth Meher of Sakhipada area here, had joined Nimbus Maritime in May last year as a deck cadet. Siddharth is the son of Satyanarayan Meher and Gitanjali Meher, natives of Kadobahal in Attabira block of Bargarh district.

The youngster’s father is working as a Regional Manager at Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) here. Satyanarayan said six persons, including his son, have been missing after the incident and he had talked to Nimbus Maritime authorities and sent an e-mail to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy at Moscow. He received a call from the Moscow Embassy on Wednesday evening. The embassy confirmed that Siddharth is missing and said search operation is underway to trace him. Satyanarayan said the embassy officials assured him that they would provide an update on Siddharth soon. He said he had managed to contact two of Siddharth’s friends, who were in the ship when the incident took place.

Siddharth’s mother Gitanjali said she had interacted with her son over WhatsApp on Monday. “Siddharth was fine when I talked to him on Monday,” she said. However, after the incident, the youth’s parents have been surfing the internet to get information on their son.

Reports said two ships, with crew members from India, Turkey and Libya caught fire while transferring fuel from one vessel to another in Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from Russia, on January 21. While one ship, Candy, was carrying 17 crew members, including eight Indian and nine Turkish seamen, another ship, Maestro, was carrying 15 crew members, including seven Indians, seven Turkish citizens and an intern from Libya. Candy was carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) while Maestro was a tanker and Siddharth was working in the latter. Six seamen were killed in the tragic incident.