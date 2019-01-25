Home States Odisha

Taken to sorcerer, Man dies

The decision of Kanhu Soren's family to seek the help of a sorcerer to treat his injuries sustained in a road mishap claimed the life of the 58-year-old man.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The decision of Kanhu Soren’s family to seek the help of a sorcerer to treat his injuries sustained in a road mishap claimed the life of the 58-year-old man.
Kanhu, a carpenter by profession from Panisaunli village in Khaira police limits of Balasore district, met with an accident while going to his house on a motorcycle. He was admitted to Balasore district headquarters hospital. The doctors there found that Kanhu had received head and chest injuries. 

He was then referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But Kanhu’s family members did not take him to Cuttack due to financial constraints. They took the help of a sorcerer from Kaptipada area of Mayurbhanj district who assured them to treat all his injuries.

The sorcerer reached the village and asked the family members to get some items for performing a ritual. He performed the rituals for two days but Kanhu did not survive. 

The sorcerer, fearing police action, left the village on Wednesday. Sources said the family of the deceased were not aware of free medical treatment available for the poor at Government hospitals across the State. They were not advised to send Kanhu to a hospital where he could have been saved. 

