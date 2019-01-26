Home States Odisha

6-yr-old abducted from Surat rescued

A six-year-old boy, who was abducted by a miscreant, has been rescued by Gujarat police with the help of their Jagatsinghpur counterparts from Managalpur village here on Friday. 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A six-year-old boy, who was abducted by a miscreant, has been rescued by Gujarat police with the help of their Jagatsinghpur counterparts from Managalpur village here on Friday. 
Nausad Mallik, who was working in a private company at Surat, had set up business transaction with Hussain Khan of Pandesara in Surat. A conflict erupted between the two over financial losses in the business following which Mallik demanded his invested money back. But Hussain failed to return the money.

To extract the money, Mallik abducted Hussain’s six-year-old son from Surat and kept him at Ohala village under Jagatsinghpur police limits about a month back. Later, he switched off his mobile phone. A worried Hussain lodged an FIR at Pandesara police station and a search was launched to rescue the boy.

By tracking the cell phone, Pandesara police learnt that the boy was staying with Mallik in Cuttack or Jagatsinghpur area and sought the intervention of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur police to rescue the boy.
Police also came to know that Mallik used the mobile phone of his sister-in-law. They tracked the number and zeroed in on the spot. Earlier, Mallik had demanded `50,000 to release the kid.

Gujarat and Jagatsinghpur police raided Mangalpur village and rescued the boy, said IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajani Kant Mishra. Mallik has been arrested and handed over to Pandesera police.

