AP Govt extends help to Kotia villager

Published: 26th January 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: It seems Arjuwalasa village under disputed Kotia panchayat is closer to Andhra Pradesh than Odisha, as far as government schemes are concerned.

Konti Gamel, a resident of the village in Pottangi block, has been running from pillar to post for the last one week to avail benefit under Harishchandra Yojana after the death of his brother Lachna Gamel eight days back.

On Friday, he met BDO Karunakar Pradhan, the local Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and Sarpanch, seeking funds under the scheme for conducting the last rites of his brother. While no one responded, the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Government was quick in extending help to him. Konti informed that a PEO from the neighbouring State promptly reached his house after Lachna’s death and handed him `5,000 to conduct the last rites but none from Pottangi block office helped him.

Former Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam said due to callousness of Odisha officials, people are deprived of availing government benefits. District Emergency Officer Debabarata Karate said he is not aware of the incident.

