Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line runs into hurdle

ROURKELA: There has been little visible progress on 150 km Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line project. The project continues to move at a snail’s pace for reasons like delay in land acquisition and forest land diversion despite Centre pumping in huge funds for it.

Being executed by East Coast Railway (ECoR), the broad gauge new rail line project of 150 km, which will pass through Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, is being monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office and the anticipated cost is around `1,928 crore.

Sources in ECoR said 20 km track from Angul side, including 10 km completed by NTPC, would be ready for use shortly. Work is underway on the next 24 km line. Incidentally, the 20 km track from Angul is also running behind schedule, while the entire project was earlier envisaged to be completed by 2019.

Rourkela Steel Plant Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president Bimal Bisi, who has been pursuing the issue with the PMO, said the project completion time was revised to 2022-end.

Bisi said of about 82 km track in Angul district, land acquisition and forest land diversion is pending for 38 km while for Deogarh district, land acquisition process is underway for 32 km stretch. Sundargarh district has about 36 km track length for which land acquisition and forest land diversion are in nascent stage. He urged direct intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to complete it.

Significantly, the project passes through the home districts of Union ministers Jual Oram (Sundargarh) and Dharmendra Pradhan (Angul). The project has received a total of `982.5 crore from the BJP Government at the Centre and it was sanctioned in 2003-04 when Jual had held the Ministry in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Before quitting BJP on November 30 last year, former Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray had blamed Odisha Government for the delay and suggested that the Chief Minister should depute a Cabinet-ranked Minister of Odisha to help remove technical hurdles, coordinate with various departments and ensure speedy utilisation of available fund.