Curfew lifted in K’para

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Curfew was lifted in violence-hit Kendrapara on Friday in view of improvement in the situation. However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 remain in force in the area. District Collector Dasarathi Satpathy said the situation in Kendrapara town and its nearby areas returned to normalcy on Friday with shops reopening and locals returning to work.

The district administration had clamped curfew in the town on Thursday after two groups clashed at several places over organising a function at government high school here.

Trouble had started on Wednesday afternoon when some people belonging to minority community opposed a public meeting of RSS on the occasion of birth anniversaries of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai in Kendrapara high school playground.

Strict action will be taken against people who try to disturb communal harmony, the Collector said. The district administration has also formed a peace committee to maintain communal harmony in the area. Security forces continued to keep vigil in the town, including sensitive areas. Social media sites and applications were on Friday restored in Kendrapara town.