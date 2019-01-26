Flight service from Jharsuguda soon

Home States Odisha

Flight operations will soon start from Jharsuguda to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Raipur.

BHUBANESWAR: Flight operations will soon start from Jharsuguda to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Raipur. Budget carrier SpiceJet will make its maiden entry into Odisha, connecting Jharsuguda with Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Similarly, Jet Airways will connect the city with financial capital Mumbai while Alliance Air and Turbo Aviation will provide connectivity to State Capital Bhubaneswar. Alliance Air and Turbo Aviation will connect the city with Raipur, informed Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

The new services were announced on Friday by Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu under UDAN phase 3, the regional connectivity programme of the Narendra Modi-led Government at Centre. The operation of four air carriers is expected to give a big push to the economic growth of Jharsuguda, Pradhan said.
Jharsuguda airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 last year. However, operations stopped at the airport after 15 days as Air Odisha suspended its flight services. 

Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda and Rourkela are the three airports which have benefitted from UDAN 3, while Jeypore and Utkela have found no mention. Rourkela will be connected to Raipur and Bhubaneswar by Turbo Aviation and Alliance Air.

Bhubaneswar, on the other hand, will get fresh connectivity to Varanasi (Indigo, Alliance Air), Kalaikunda in West Bengal (Alliance Air) and Jagdalpur (Turbo Aviation), Pradhan said. 
“Odisha has been the biggest gainer of UDAN 3. The State will get an annual viability gap funding of `101 crore for air services in Odisha, making it the second most beneficial State after Karnataka under UDAN 3,” he added.

