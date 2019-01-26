Home States Odisha

IPICOL contradicts IOCL claim on textile park land

IOCL was yet to respond to a mail seeking further details on the issue till the report was filed.

BHUBANESWAR: Refuting the allegations regarding delay in allotment of land to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for its new project in Bhadrak, Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) clarified that the oil company ‘failed’ to submit a detailed layout plan which, in turn, has delayed the process.

On April 19 last year, Indian Oil had submitted a proposal through the State Government - Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) to set up polyester product manufacturing unit in Textile Park, Bhadrak. The proposed unit, with a capacity of 324 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) and entailing an investment of `975 crore, will manufacture Draw Texturised Yarn (180KTA), Fully Drawn Yarn (36KTA) and Polyester Staple Fibre (108KTA)

The proposal was approved in-principle in the 78th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held on May 30, 2018 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. “IOCL had also informed that it has the go-ahead to set up a joint venture with MCPI Private Limited,” IPICOL clarified in a statement.

At this stage, IOCL was asked to submit the detailed layout plan for its 35 acre land requirement, which was mentioned as one of the conditions in SLSWCA approval letter. Instead of the detailed plan, IOCL, however, submitted a revised investment proposal on August 10, 2018 through GO-SWIFT mentioning the unit capacity as 300 KTPA with a total investment of `1,970.52 crore and also sought additional 40 acre of contiguous land citing the revised land requirement to be 75 acre.

According to IPICOL, even as the unit’s capacity was reduced from 324 KTPA to 300 KTPA, there is still a huge increase in the project cost and land requirement. “Several rounds of discussion were conducted with IOCL in this regard and requests made to provide adequate justification for the increase in investment and land requirement. The required information is awaited,” IPICOL stated. 

Noting that the State Government is keen to expedite grounding of the project, IPICOL said the oil company has been intimated to submit the fresh proposal with clear justification for seeking additional land and increase in investment. “This will then be placed at the SLSWCA for recommendation to High Level Clearance Authority, which disposes of investment proposals with a project cost of more than `1,000 crores,” it added. IOCL was yet to respond to a mail seeking further details on the issue till the report was filed.

