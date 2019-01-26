Home States Odisha

Kendu workers demand scholarships

He also threatened that kendu leaf workers will hit the streets if the notification is not withdrawn.

Published: 26th January 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Members of Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) have expressed resentment over the State Government’s decision not to extend educational scholarship to children of kendu leaf pluckers and binding labourers.

As per a recent government’s decision, if a student is receiving post matric scholarship from any line department, he or she will not be allowed to get scholarship under the Kendu Leaf Pluckers and Binding Labourers’ Welfare Trust Fund or Seasonal Staff Welfare Trust Fund. “Government’s decision will directly hit at least 60,000 students belonging to families of kendu leaf workers, seasonal and binding labourers. Scholarships for higher education for children of these workers are provided from these welfare trusts. The scholarships vary from ` 7,000 to ` 35,000 per annum and is a huge financial support for the families,” said OKKS president, Bijay Mohanty.

Mohanty added that a majority of the workers hail from SC and ST communities and are entitled to scholarships from the SC & ST Development Department, withdrawal of which shall come into force if the new notification is implemented.

“The Union Government has also cut down on educational scholarships. If children of poor kendu leaf workers are not given adequate financial assistance by the government, their aspirations will bite the dust,” Mohanty added.

He also threatened that kendu leaf workers will hit the streets if the notification is not withdrawn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp