Kendu workers demand scholarships

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Members of Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) have expressed resentment over the State Government’s decision not to extend educational scholarship to children of kendu leaf pluckers and binding labourers.

As per a recent government’s decision, if a student is receiving post matric scholarship from any line department, he or she will not be allowed to get scholarship under the Kendu Leaf Pluckers and Binding Labourers’ Welfare Trust Fund or Seasonal Staff Welfare Trust Fund. “Government’s decision will directly hit at least 60,000 students belonging to families of kendu leaf workers, seasonal and binding labourers. Scholarships for higher education for children of these workers are provided from these welfare trusts. The scholarships vary from ` 7,000 to ` 35,000 per annum and is a huge financial support for the families,” said OKKS president, Bijay Mohanty.

Mohanty added that a majority of the workers hail from SC and ST communities and are entitled to scholarships from the SC & ST Development Department, withdrawal of which shall come into force if the new notification is implemented.

“The Union Government has also cut down on educational scholarships. If children of poor kendu leaf workers are not given adequate financial assistance by the government, their aspirations will bite the dust,” Mohanty added.

He also threatened that kendu leaf workers will hit the streets if the notification is not withdrawn.