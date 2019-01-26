Martyrs’ pillar unveiled in Swabhiman Anchala

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: Maoists unveiled a martyrs’ pillar at Ralegada village in Swabhiman Anchala on the first day of their week-long Bharat bandh on Friday. Despite police maintaining a hawk-eye vigil on Maoist activities in the area, a public meeting was also organised by the ultras in the village located under Panasput panchayat.

Maoist leaders unveiled the pillar that was erected in memory of their leader Meena alias Nidiginda Prameela, who was killed in an encounter with Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police and Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh Police in Ralegada forest on October 12 last year. The woman Maoist leader, wife of Uday, who is the secretary of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), was carrying a reward of `5 lakh on her head.

In the meeting, they urged local youths to join the outfit to fight against the injustice being meted out to them. They criticised the State and Central governments for intensifying combing operation in the area.

Sources said hundreds of people from different villages under Swabhiman Anchala attended the meeting. Before unveiling the martyrs’ pillar, villagers took out a rally which went round the village.

On the other hand, the CPI(Maoist) outfit has called for boycotting Republic Day celebration on Saturday. Police have beefed up security and patrolling is being carried out at the entry and exit points of the district headquarters town. Multi-tier security arrangements have been made at DNK Ground that is the venue for district-level celebration, which will be attended by Labour Minister Susanta Singh.

The Maoists have urged the people to observe the week-long bandh from Friday till January 31 protesting the oppressive policies of the Centre and the State Government.

In Koraput district, a red alert has been sounded in the wake of the Maoists’ ‘Protest Week’. Maoists of AOBSZC called for observance of the protest week in Southern Odisha districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada protesting police action against the ultras and demanding immediate withdrawal of security forces from tribal areas.

Police on Friday sounded red alert in Nandapur, Lamataput, Boipariguda, Pottangi, Bandhugam, Narayanpatna and Laxmipur blocks. OSRTC Jeypore zone has suspended plying of 25 buses on 17 routes for the next seven days.