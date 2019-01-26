MSME Trade Fair from January 28

Home States Odisha

The trade fair will have added attractions on various Odia and continental cuisines besides cultural programmes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide a platform to MSMEs for marketing of their products and services, Odisha International MSME Trade Fair-2019 will be held at IDCO Exhibition Ground here from January 28 to February 3.  

As many as 400 MSMEs will participate in the trade fair which focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship and startups. Besides, 32 MSMEs from five countries - Iran, Bangladesh, South Korea, Cambodia and Russia are also participating.

Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department LN Gupta informed that the trade fair will have five hangers. The theme pavilion will be devoted to startups, innovation and entrepreneurship with participation of 40 startups.

While Hanger-A will be dedicated to food processing and sea food sector, Hanger-B is earmarked for engineering and fabrication sector. Hanger-C is earmarked for MSMEs led by women and SC/ST entrepreneurships, technology companies, software development and handicraft and handloom companies. Other two hangers will have exhibition from State and Central PSUs.

“Four seminars on MSME related topics have been planned on the sidelines of the trade fair for benefit of entrepreneurs. Among others, Ambassador of Vietnam to India Phan Sansh Chau will address the seminars,” Gupta informed.

