Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik invokes KALIA for offering

KALIA scheme was announced on December 31, 2018 by the Chief Minister to counter the agrarian crisis in Odisha and bring relief to the distressed farmers.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching KALIA in Puri on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) Yojana by releasing over `620 crore directly to the accounts of more than 12 lakh farmers of the State.

The Chief Minister released the funds at a mega congregation of farmers from all 314 blocks of the State at the Malatipatpur Rahangiria village ground. Launching of the scheme coincided with the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the Capital City where he promised loan waiver for Odisha farmers.
“I release the funds for over 12 lakh farmers. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I start the KALIA Yatra from Puri today and it cannot be stopped by anybody,” Naveen said. Before inaugurating the scheme, the Chief Minister visited Jagannath Temple.

Describing the KALIA Yojana as a milestone in Odisha’s economic development, the Chief Minister said the scheme will boost agriculture and improve the condition of the farmers. KALIA will be a torchbearer for the entire nation, he claimed.

Stating that farmers work hard and provide rice and vegetables to the Jagannath Temple for offering of Mahaprasad, Naveen said he named the scheme as KALIA acknowledging their contribution. “They are the backbone of the State and considered Annadata,” he said.

In the first phase, 12.45 lakh farmers would get `5000 each for the Rabi crop. The funds will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers on Akshyay Tritiya for Kharif crop and on the occasion of Nuakhai for Rabi crop. 

Naveen said the scheme, which will benefit 92 per cent of the farmers in the State, has been appreciated by the neighbouring states. Stating that `5,000 will be credited to the bank account of 12,45,490 beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the first phase, he said the list of beneficiaries will be displayed in all the panchayat offices. 

Farmers can check the beneficiary list at the panchayat office and lodge complaint if they have any grievances, Naveen said and added that about 65 lakh farmers have applied for inclusion in the beneficiary list in the first phase. The farmers, who have been excluded from the beneficiary list in the first phase for not providing detailed information, can also apply again in the second phase with the required details, he said.

The scheme promises `5,000 for each farmer, irrespective of his holding, and spread over five seasons till 2021-22, livelihood assistance of `12,500 to each landless family to help generate income in areas like animal rearing, pisciculture, honey and mushroom cultivation; interest-free crop loans and `2 lakh insurance cover for each farmer.

The highest number of beneficiaries were from Balasore, where 1,00,976 farmers received the funds, followed by Ganjam where 84, 576 farmers got the benefit. Mayurbhanj came third with 76,243 farmers in the first phase disbursement under KALIA. 

Four farmers, Gandharb Parida from Puri Sadar, Prasanna Kumar Patel from Deogarh, Tapan Kumar Panda of Koraput and Sanjit Kumar Mohanty from Mayurbhanj  shared the dais with the Chief Minister and narrated their feelings in the meeting. Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Cooperation Minister Suryanarayan Patro, Agriculture and Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera and Puri MP Pinaki Mishra were present among others.

