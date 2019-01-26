Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik's sister and writer Gita Mehta declines Padma Shri award, says timing not right

Mehta said she is deeply honoured that the Government of India considered her worthy of a Padma Shri but with elections around, she said, the timing of the award may be misconstrued.

Published: 26th January 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 02:11 PM

Gita Mehta (Photo: Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Centre nominated eminent author Gita Mehta for Padma Shri, she declined the prestigious award citing the timing of the honour which she felt is not right.

In a press statement issued from New York on Saturday, Mehta said she is deeply honoured that the Government of India considered her worthy of a Padma Shri.

However, with elections around, she said, the timing of the award may be misconstrued.

“With great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret,” her statement said.

Mehta, elder sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is known for her books such as Karma Cola, River Sutra, Raj, Snakes and Ladders : Glimpses of Modern India, Eternal Ganesha : From Birth to Rebirth.

On Friday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had announced the conferment of the fourth highest civilian award on Mehta and mentioned her as a foreigner.

Her family sources said she is a proud Indian as she was born to former Chief Minister of Odisha and freedom fighter late Biju Patnaik. She is married to Ajai Singh ‘Sonny’ Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of the Alfred A Knopf publishing house, New York.

