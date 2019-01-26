Dankari mining: NGT orders Odisha to pay Rs 25 crore

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State Government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 crore for illegal mining activities in and around Dankari Hills area of Jajpur district, resulting in spread of diseases due to unsafe drinking water and pollution in the locality.

“The State cannot avoid its responsibility for the damage caused to the environment. Accordingly, we hold the State to be liable to deposit an interim compensation of Rs 25 crore which may be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month, stated the verdict passed by Principal Bench of NGT comprising Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judicial Members Justice SP Wangdi, Justice K Ramakrishnan and Expert Member Dr Nagin Nanda.

The order further said the State would be at liberty to recover the amount from erring officers and illegal miners/stone crushers. The amount recovered would be utilised for restoration of environment and welfare of mine workers and local population affected by diseases due to illegal mining.

The NGT direction came in response to a petition filed by social activist Sarbeswar Behura alleging that the district administration was showing undue favouritism to some politically influential stone traders. These traders are involved in stone quarrying without environmental clearance even though the Revenue department had asked the district administration on March 20 last year to stop mining in the area in view of construction of the country’s fourth largest underground oil reserve at Dankari.

After going through the report submitted by the inspection committee, the NGT observed that black stone quarries were being allowed to operate illegally for about 15 years and held the operators and officers concerned accountable.

Observing that the action taken to curb illegal mining activities was inadequate, the NGT also directed the Chief Secretary to initiate action against officers who are hand in glove with black stone traders and allowing the illegal practice to continue.