Home States Odisha

Dankari mining: NGT orders Odisha to pay Rs 25 crore

The order further said the State would be at liberty to recover the amount from erring officers and illegal miners/stone crushers.

Published: 26th January 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State Government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 crore for illegal mining activities in and around Dankari Hills area of Jajpur district, resulting in spread of diseases due to unsafe drinking water and pollution in the locality. 

“The State cannot avoid its responsibility for the damage caused to the environment. Accordingly, we hold the State to be liable to deposit an interim compensation of Rs 25 crore which may be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month, stated the verdict passed by Principal Bench of NGT comprising Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judicial Members Justice SP Wangdi, Justice K Ramakrishnan and Expert Member Dr Nagin Nanda.

The order further said the State would be at liberty to recover the amount from erring officers and illegal miners/stone crushers. The amount recovered would be utilised for restoration of environment and welfare of mine workers and local population affected by diseases due to illegal mining.

The NGT direction came in response to a petition filed by social activist Sarbeswar Behura alleging that the district administration was showing undue favouritism to some politically influential stone traders. These traders are involved in stone quarrying without environmental clearance even though the Revenue department had asked the district administration on March 20 last year to stop mining in the area in view of construction of the country’s fourth largest underground oil reserve at Dankari.

After going through the report submitted by the inspection committee, the NGT observed that black stone quarries were being allowed to operate illegally for about 15 years and held the operators and officers concerned accountable. 

Observing that the action taken to curb illegal mining activities was inadequate, the NGT also directed the Chief Secretary to initiate action against officers who are hand in glove with black stone traders and allowing the illegal practice to continue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp